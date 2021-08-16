This is what she looks like 6 months after giving birth

Katy Perry (36) became a mother for the first time in August 2020. Just six weeks after the birth of baby Daisy Dove, the entertainer was back in front of the camera for her juror job on “American Idol”. Daughter Daisy Dove is now six months old, but Katy doesn’t let anyone stress her when it comes to her after-baby body. She takes the time her body needs to recover. She is currently enjoying a break with partner Orlando Bloom (44) and friends in Hawaii. We show recordings of the new mom in swimwear in the video.