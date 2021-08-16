Things Heard & Seen Film 2021 Trailer Review KINO.de

Film plot and background



Mystery drama on Netflix with Amanda Seyfried and James Norton moving into an old house with a dark past.

The couple Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband George Clare (James Norton) move to an old farmhouse in Hudson Valley, New York with their young daughter. Her new house is in need of renovation, but George’s new lucrative job at a renowned local art college looks very promising.

Once settled in the rustic idyll, Catherine often feels uncomfortable in her new home. She believes there is something bad in the air. When she comes across an old Bible and finds handwritten references to past atrocities there, she is responsible for getting to the bottom of the apparitions.

She slowly realizes that her husband is keeping some secrets from her. An affair with the much younger student Willis (Natalia Dyer) also creates tension in the marriage. Still, are the evil spirits of the past responsible for the breakdown of the marriage in the end? Or is the young family expecting a far worse fate that will even endanger their lives?

“Things Heard & Seen” – background, cast, Netflix start

The film adaptation of the novel “All Things Cease to Appear” by Elizabeth Brundage has been in progress since 2019. In addition to Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia”) in the lead role, James Norton (“Grantchester”), Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), Alex Neustaedter (“Colony”) and F. Murray Abraham (“Amadeus”) casts additional roles.

The horror film with mystery interludes is written and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (both “New York Saints”). The shooting took place on original locations in the town of Hudson Valley, New York.

away April 29, 2021 the horror film “Things Heard & Seen” is available exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform assigns the film from 16 years the end.