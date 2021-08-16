Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello confirms the relationship so sweetly!

By Arjun Sethi
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a couple! / Photo: Kathy Hutchins Shutterstock.com

Camila Cabello has confirmed her relationship with Shawn Mendes. The romance between the two pop stars has been discussed for a long time, now there is finally certainty. For the 21st birthday of ‘Stitches’ singer Shawn Mendes, the former Fifth Harmony member posted a cute couple picture of the two and wrote: “Congratulations to this magical person, I love you!”




Camilla Cabello is in love!

To this end, 22-year-old Camila Cabello added a number of heart emojis. It goes without saying that the fans were ecstatic with delight. “The most beautiful couple in the whole world”, “Ah I’m crying” and “So much love for you”, was read in the comments. “Yes, we all knew that”, another follower amused himself and sent a smiley smile afterwards. After all, it was unofficially a fact that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been inseparable since their collaboration on the song ‘Señorita’. In an interview with Variety this week, the brunette beauty admitted that Shawn Mendes is extremely important to her. “I’ve known Shawn for a long time and it’s so fun to work with someone and do things that mean a lot to you”she enthused. Already read? Unbelievable: Great news from Shawn Mendes!

Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

3.6m Likes, 32.3k Comments – camila (@camila_cabello) on Instagram: “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
