Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello confirms the relationship so sweetly!

Camila Cabello has confirmed her relationship with Shawn Mendes. The romance between the two pop stars has been discussed for a long time, now there is finally certainty. For the 21st birthday of ‘Stitches’ singer Shawn Mendes, the former Fifth Harmony member posted a cute couple picture of the two and wrote: “Congratulations to this magical person, I love you!”









Camilla Cabello is in love!

To this end, 22-year-old Camila Cabello added a number of heart emojis. It goes without saying that the fans were ecstatic with delight. “The most beautiful couple in the whole world”, “Ah I’m crying” and “So much love for you”, was read in the comments. “Yes, we all knew that”, another follower amused himself and sent a smiley smile afterwards. After all, it was unofficially a fact that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been inseparable since their collaboration on the song ‘Señorita’. In an interview with Variety this week, the brunette beauty admitted that Shawn Mendes is extremely important to her. “I’ve known Shawn for a long time and it’s so fun to work with someone and do things that mean a lot to you”she enthused. Already read? Unbelievable: Great news from Shawn Mendes!