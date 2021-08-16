Selena Gomez: is she retiring from music?

Gomez believes that people don’t “take her seriously” and don’t care about the material she publishes. In an interview with Vogue magazine, she explains: “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments when I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why am I doing it that next? ‘ I thought ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it wasn’t enough. ” Knowing that many people love her music too, Selena is tempted to try again with a new album. “I think there are a lot of people who like my music and I’m so grateful for that, I’ll keep going for that, but I think the next time I do an album it will be different. I want to do it one last time try before I maybe retire from music. ”









Should she turn her back on music, Selena could use her free time to take on more film and television roles, as she said she would love to do more work in front of and behind the camera. She adds, “I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do. The roles I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment a director sees that I am able to do something no one has seen before. ”

Selena will be on the upcoming comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and her co-star Steve Martin – who created the series – has already praised Gomez for her “rich and grown-up” performance.