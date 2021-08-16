Rapper Cardi B protects her colleague Lizzo

August 16, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. clock

Lizzo gets support

With “Rumors” the two power women Lizzo and Cardi B delivered a single collaboration that took the hearts of fans by storm. However, the accompanying video immediately called the haters on the scene, who fired offensive comments against Lizzo. Cardi B is now defending her colleague on Twitter.

Lizzo is crying in the live video on Instagram

The main targets were Lizzo’s weight and appearance. The “Good as Hell” interpreter spoke up in tears on Instagram live. “People say crap about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, racist and painful,” she says there.







Statement from Cardi B

Cardi B is now taking a position on Twitter for her musician friend. “If you stand up for yourself, they call you problematic and sensitive. If you don’t, they’ll take you apart until you cry,” she wrote alongside a repost of Lizzo’s video.

“No matter if you are thin, fat or plastic: remember that these are nerds who look at the popular table.” In addition, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker posted a screenshot that shows how successful the single is. “The song is in the top 10 on all platforms. Bodyshaming and calling her mom is damn mean and racist,” the rapper annoyed.