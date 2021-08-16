Posted Old Pictures? New Baby Rumors About Kylie Jenner!

Does Kylie Jenner (24) have a sweet secret? In June, the beauty entrepreneur confirmed the big news: She is actually back with Travis Scott (29) – the father of her daughter Stormi Webster (3)! After this news, of course, immediately sparked a firework of hopes and rumors on the part of their community for another child of the two. Now their fans want to have discovered another indication that Kylie may be pregnant again…

On August 10th, the influencer celebrated her 24th birthday and also shared some impressions from her party in her Instagram Story. But a few followers noticed discrepancies here: Kylie wears a different color of nail polish on every shot – so are the photos and videos from different occasions and not from her birthday party at all? It is also noticeable: Nobody from the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has material from Kylie Celebration published – which is totally unusual for the family. Do they all want to keep a possible baby bump a secret?









Either way, it should be clear: Even if Kylie should really be pregnant, she would probably keep it to herself! We remember her first pregnancy with little daughter Stormi – this the lion mama had successfully covered up to the end. Do you think she’s really expecting another baby? Vote in our poll!