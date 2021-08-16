On World Kidney Day: Selena Gomez is “forever grateful” to her donor Francia Raisa

In 2017, Selena Gomez had a new kidney due to her lupus disease.

A good friend of the musician, actress Francia Raisa, donated the organ she needed.

Selena Gomez is now using World Kidney Day 2021 as an opportunity to thank her savior.

For Selena Gomez, World Kidney Day on Thursday March 11th was a very personal affair. The singer received a donor kidney herself in 2017. Selena’s luck: A good friend of the musician, actress Francia Raisa, donated the much-needed organ to her. Now Raisa first spoke up on Twitter to talk about her donation and to draw attention to the topic of kidney disease.

“Although I did not have kidney disease myself, I have seen the effects firsthand and now I want to do my part to educate others about it,” wrote the TV actress.









World Kidney Day: Selena Gomez is grateful

Gomez shared her friend’s post. Even more: The “Lose You To Love Me” interpreter commented on the thread with emotional words: “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

A kidney transplant had become necessary four years earlier because of the autoimmune disease lupus, which Gomez suffers from. Since then, the singer has been speaking more and more publicly about her illness.

Selena Gomez presented her scar on Instagram, which she suffered from an emergency surgery after the transplant. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident about who I am and what I’ve been through. And I’m proud of it,” said the pop star’s strong statement.

