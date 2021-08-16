Microsoft relies on Ethereum – the end of piracy? From Investing.com

2/2



Ethereum Microsoft piracy



Investing.com – With the invention of computers and their programs, so did the piracy.

The economic damage caused by illegal software in the United States in 2011 already amounted to almost 10 billion dollars. At this point in time, the proportion of installed pirated software in China was already an unbelievable 77 percent.

Source: Statista

Software giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 have been fighting for decades to put an end to this hustle and bustle. Which is not as easy as it seems.

Software piracy – a fight against windmills

The well-known Windows operating system has long required product activation via the Internet or telephone. But even such measures only help to a limited extent in the fight against software piracy.

The Business Software Alliance (BSA), to which members such as Apple (NASDAQ :), IBM (NYSE :), Microsoft and Symantec (NASDAQ 🙂 count, however, is relying on pirate copiers from their immediate environment to be displayed. For this purpose, it was announced in the media that there was a bounty of 1 million dollars.

But this was not really effective either. The process is anything but transparent and the amount awarded is only a total amount and not a flat rate per case. In addition, a denunciation alone is not proof of a criminal act.

Microsoft relies on

Microsoft’s development department has therefore been working with experts from for some time Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 and Carnegie Mellon University together. The aim is to put an end to illegal activities for good. First results show that the Ethereum Blockchain is the solution to all evil.









One of the great advantages of a blockchain is the transparency of the transactions. One wants to make use of this in order to be able to trace pirated content back to the source and to render it harmless.

This is to be achieved essentially with a kind of digital watermark. This is anonymously assigned to the actual owner. The application developed on the blockchain then continuously checks whether the software’s watermark matches the legitimate buyer or whether it is being executed by an illegal source.

The working name for this project is “Argus”, a name that comes from Greek mythology. Argus was a monster with innumerable eyes that never really slept and always had his entire surroundings completely in view.

The working group set up around Microsoft explains: “The security and practicality of Argus will mean that measures to prevent software piracy will be really effective.”

There is no doubt that such a project can be implemented in practice on the Ethereum Blockchain. The crux of the matter, however, are the costs that arise for every information transfer.

The specialists were already thinking about this and succeeded in finding a solution. The flow of information simply has to be channeled.

What sounds so simple is not as simple in practice as you might think. Under normal circumstances, reporting a single piracy incident would have resulted in thousands of transactions.

But this flood of information, and the escalating fees for the blockchain, could result in only 14 ETH transfers (Source: Microsoft) be reduced.

This keeps costs manageable, while it is an excellent example of how blockchain technology is making its way into all of our lives.

If Argus becomes a reality, then Microsoft and Ethereum will benefit equally. Argus lays the foundation for winning a battlefield that has long been believed lost.

From Marco Oehrl