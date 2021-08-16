Kylie Jenner: explosive baby rumors: is she pregnant for the second time?









Self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner, 24, is known for having daughter Stormi, 3, her greatest treasure. In the social media, the mother-child duo often delights the followers with cute fashion selfies or intimate cuddle shots. Since June, the youngest daughter of the Jenner-Kardashian clan is said to be back with Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott (30). Since then, many fans have speculated that Kylie could soon be pregnant again. Pictures in your Instagram story could give these rumors a new boost.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spend a lot of time together The entrepreneur and the rap star had officially separated again a year after the birth of their daughter. But apparently they couldn’t leave each other completely either. Kylie and Travis spent the months of the Corona quarantine together as a family and otherwise appear together more often. Shots from Kylie Jenner’s birthday party create confusion On August 10th, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday and posted some pictures of the party on her Instagram story. Among other things, according to “republicworld.com”, delicious delicacies were on display that were offered to the guests. One of the pictures shows a hand reaching for a cocktail glass – with the tips of the nails dyed green. On her Instagram account, however, the birthday boy published a series of photos in which she wears pink fingernails. For attentive fans, proof that something is wrong here.







Baby Rumors Fueled: Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant? Did Kendall Jenner’s (25) younger sister cheat and take old recordings for her birthday? Because in the pictures in which she wears the pink fingernails, she has a nice flat stomach and is clearly not pregnant. Is the 24-year-old trying to use these photos to distract from the fact that in reality she has long since been in different circumstances?

Kardashian clan holding back What could also speak for many fans that the young mom wants to keep her baby bump a secret is the fact that no one from the extended family has yet shown party pictures on their own accounts. Actually, this is rather untypical for the family clan around Kylie’s half-sisters Kim (40), Kloé (37) and Kourtney Kardashian (37) and mom Kris Jenner (65). Public restraint about Kylie’s belly would definitely suit the billion dollar lion mom: Kylie was also able to keep her first pregnancy a secret until the end.