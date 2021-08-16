Kate Middleton made Kim Kardashian cry

Bodyshaming

Kate was expecting then Prince George, Kardashian was with their first daughter North pregnant. Their children were only born a month apart – George on July 22, 2013 and North on June 15, 2013. Kardashian also said she was diagnosed with preeclampsia during her pregnancy, which caused swelling in her feet and face. Preeclampsia is a serious condition that affects pregnant women and can have life-threatening consequences for both mother and child. It is characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine.

In the same interview, Kardashian also spoke about her estranged husband and the children’s father, Kanye West. This helped her to learn to put herself above the opinions of others. She used to always try to please others. “I had to learn to please myself, no matter what that meant to others … just being myself is something I’ve learned over time,” said Kardashian. She and West are said to have remained on friendly terms after their separation. The two have four children, ages two to eight – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.









On the 44th birthday of her husband, West, Kardashian wrote in June that she would love him all her life. The 40-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing her, the rapper and three of her children. She wrote “Happy Birthday” and: “Love U for Life!” The businesswoman filed for divorce from the rap superstar in February. Noisy Hollywood Reporter West is said to have most recently stayed on the family ranch in the US state of Wyoming, while Kardashian resides with the children in a luxury villa near Los Angeles. The couple got married in May 2014 in the Italian city of Florence.

Last year the headlines piled up in the gossip press about a possible marital crisis for the couple. West caused a stir in July with a bizarre Twitter series, including allegations against his wife. His announcement that he would run for the US presidential election also caused confusion.