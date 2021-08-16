Johnny Depp accuses the film industry of boycotting him

The war of roses with ex-wife Amber Heard also affects Johnny Depp’s career. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 58-year-old says that the film industry is boycotting him.

Actor Johnny Depp recently made headlines more with his private life than with his films. In his first interview after losing a lawsuit last year, he now speaks, among other things, about the fact that he feels excluded from the film industry.

Speaking to the UK Sunday Times, Depp said Hollywood would boycott him and his films. The past five years have been “uncomfortable and chaotic”. He would work to bring some things to light himself. The interview is also about his drama “Minamata”, in which he portrays the photographer W. Eugene Smith. He documented the horrors of Minamata disease in Japan in the 1970s as a result of mercury poisoning.

The film premiered at the Berlinale in February 2020, but has still not been released in the USA. Depp believes production is being held back on purpose. Director Andrew Levitas complained with a letter to the MGM film studio: The film was “buried” because of Depp’s legal disputes. “MGM was concerned about the possibility that an actor’s personal problems could negatively affect them,” said the letter published by the film portal “Deadline” in July.









Depp married actress Amber Heard in 2015. The couple separated in 2016 and then divorced in early 2017. A protracted war of the roses ensued in which both parties accused each other of domestic violence, among other things.

Last year, Depp had to relinquish his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the “Fantastic Beasts” series. He had previously lost a lawsuit against the editor of the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had called him a “woman thug”. The process, which had degenerated into another dispute between Depp and Heard, generated great media interest.

It was recently announced that Depp will be honored with the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in September for his many years of work in the film industry. However, this had also caused criticism after the allegations of domestic violence.

