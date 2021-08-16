Monday, August 16, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence on her Oscar stumbling block

She recalled on Heather McMahan’s ‘Absolutely Not’ podcast: “I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to see the possibility that I was going to win. I didn’t want to write down a speech. I had it all in my head. Then fell I went there and it just erased everything from my head. My whole brain went blank. I can look back on it lovingly now that I’m a little older, but for a very long time the fall thing was very delicate. “

After the event, Jennifer saw Anderson Cooper explain on CNN that she “obviously faked the fall”. At the time, she was “devastated” by his comments. She added, “It was so devastating because it was this terrible humiliation for me. I don’t know if I’ll ever have the opportunity to give such a speech again. It didn’t feel good that I didn’t make a speech could.”




The Oscar-winning actress was so angry with Anderson that she confronted him years later at a mutual friend’s Christmas party. In the meantime, however, the two are “good friends”. “I saw him at a Christmas party and let him know. My friend told me that a vein was oozing out of my eyes, but he apologized. […] What I said was, ‘Have you ever tried walking up the stairs in a ball gown?’ […] He immediately apologized. I was really excited … he probably told everyone I was a psycho, “said Jennifer.

