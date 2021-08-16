How sweet! Amanda Seyfried’s baby is slumbering next to her dog

First cute photos! Actress Amanda Seyfried (34) unexpectedly announced a few days ago that she had given birth to a child. It is the second child together with her husband Thomas Sadoski (44). The announcement came as a surprise to her fans as the blonde kept her pregnancy a secret all along. Now published Amanda first snapshots of your newborn and they will melt away!

In your Instagram-Story shows the “Mamma Mia” actress several photos of the little bundle of joy. At first you only see the tiny hand of his next to the paws of the family dog ​​Finn. The baby sleeps on her bed in a cute romper suit. The Australian Shepherd snuggles up to him. The new mother writes: “Watch out, it will be even sweeter!”

Only after the birth, Amanda also shares a photo of herself with a round baby bump. In the picture you can see how her three-year-old daughter puts her hands on the round belly of her mother-to-be. And it is noticeable: little Nina is her mother’s face with her blonde curls! As her little son is called, has Amanda not yet revealed.









Amanda Seyfried’s baby and dog in October 2020

Amanda Seyfried’s baby

Amanda Seyfried with her daughter

