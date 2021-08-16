From Twilight to Game of Thrones: Film fans can spend the night at these locations – panorama

Castle Ward, Northern Ireland, was the setting for Winterfell in Game of Thrones. Photo: OldskoolDesign / Shutterstock.com





Be very close to your film heroes? In some places in the world this is possible. Because some film sets from famous Hollywood productions are vacation homes today.

Many film fans dream of being very close to their heroes. One option is to visit the locations where your favorite films were filmed. Some are even offered for overnight stays. Fans of the “Harry Potter” series, the “Game of Thrones” series or the “Star Wars” universe will get their money’s worth in these accommodations.

Harry Potter’s childhood home

Not only children devoured the seven “Harry Potter” volumes in the 2000s. Adults too lost themselves in the world of the student of magic. The film adaptations with Daniel Radcliffe (32), Rupert Grint (32) and Emma Watson (31) attracted millions of viewers to the cinemas worldwide. In the last two parts “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” you can see the former home of the Potters.

The enchanting house is in the tranquil town of Lavenham, in the British county of Suffolk. In the film, Lavenham served as the backdrop for the fictional small town “Godric’s Hollow”. Both the Potters and Albus Dumbledore lived there. Fans have to spend 218 euros for an overnight stay on the online booking platform Airbnb.









One night in Winterfell

Stride once through the glorious walls of Winterfell? You can in Strangford, Northern Ireland. Castle Ward served as the filming location for the Stark family residence in the first season of the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones”. On the historic courtyard there is a stone house that is rented out as a holiday home. According to the provider, the price for two nights is 278 euros.

Bella Swan’s house in Twilight

The love story between clumsy 17-year-old Bella Swan and the vampire Edward Cullen made millions of teenagers’ hearts beat faster. The book series by author Stephenie Meyer (47) was filmed with Kristen Stewart (31) and Robert Pattinson (35) in the leading roles. Bella actually lives with her father Charlie (Billy Burke, 54) in Forks, a small town in Washington State. But a pretty little house in St. Helens, Oregon was used for their home. If you want to feel like Bella for once: it can be rented through Airbnb.







Visit Luke Skywalker’s home

The “Star Wars” series was shot all over the world. Tunisia, for example, served as the backdrop for the desert planet Tatooine. Fans can sleep in the house where Luke Skywalker grew up. The Hotel Sidi Idriss, which still receives guests today, served as the backdrop. Located in the southern city of Matmata, many “Star Wars” fans make a pilgrimage to the famous filming location every year.

How James Bond spent the night in “Casino Royale”

British secret agent James Bond likes to stay in the most expensive and luxurious hotels in the world during his dangerous adventures. In “Casino Royale” 007 alias Daniel Craig (53) stayed at the “Splendide” in Montenegro. In truth, however, the Grandhotel Pupp could be seen in Karlsbad. But that’s not all: the Czech luxury accommodation also served as a model for the “Grand Budapest Hotel” in the film of the same name.