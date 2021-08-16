Friends: Jennifer Aniston emotionally in the trailer for the comeback

Actress Jennifer Aniston, here at the Golden Globes in January 2020, was best known for her role on the TV show “Friends”.

Cologne – A full 17 years after “Friends” ended, fans can now look forward to a comeback of the show – and that already at the end of May!



“Friends”: Popular TV show is making a comeback in series

First trailer for comeback show released

Prominent guests like Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber should support the “Friends” cast

In addition to the original cast, there are also some top-class guests. Now a first trailer shows how nostalgic the special program is.

“Friends”: HBO releases trailer for series comeback

From Thursday, May 27, the US streaming service HBO Max will be showing “Friends: The Reunion”. What fans can expect 17 years after the end of the cult comedy is now hinted at by a first official trailer.

In addition to Jennifer Aniston (52), the other five actors from the original “Friends” cast are also on board: Courteney Cox (56), Lisa Kudrow (57), Matt LeBlanc (53), David Schwimmer (54) and Matthew Perry (51).



“Friends”: Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber as guests at the comeback of the series

In addition, some prominent guests are expected, including:











US singer Lady Gaga (35)

Pop star Justin Bieber (27)

Ex-professional footballer David Beckham (46)

the former “Friends” actors Tom Selleck (76) and Maggie Wheeler (59)

As already suspected by the fans in advance, the Reunion produced by the “Friends” -makers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane will not be a new series, but a one-hour special without a script.



Jennifer Aniston gets emotional in the trailer for “Friends” comeback

As can be seen in the trailer recently released by HBO Max, the five main actors will instead visit the old set, talk about the shoots and read from old scripts in games, among other things.

The show promises a lot of nostalgia and pure emotionality. Courteney Cox, for example, says that they “became best friends” back then, while Jennifer Aniston asks: “Where are the handkerchiefs?”



It seems to be even more sentimental in a studio with an audience, where the “Friends” cast will also greet its star guests.

German “Friends” fans have to wait for the new HBO episode for the time being

German fans will have to be patient a little longer. Since HBO Max is not yet available in Europe, the “Friends” comeback will not be shown in this country for the time being.

It is not known whether a German broadcast date is planned for another streaming service in the near future. (ch)