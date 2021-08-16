Exchange: Dax expected weaker, Bitcoin rises above $ 47,000









The Dax should open a little weaker on Monday after the record run the previous week and the first jump over the mark of 16,000 points. Broker IG valued the German benchmark index a good two hours before the Xetra opening with minus 0.4 percent to 15,914 points. On Friday, the Dax had reached another high of 16,030, but was again listed below the 16,000 mark with a moderate increase at the end of trading. The hunt for records on the US stock market has recently stalled somewhat. The spread of the Delta virus variant, especially in Japan, continues to affect the mind.

Dax, Dow and stocks at a glance: Click here to go to the stock exchange page Disappointing China data depress Asian stock exchanges Asian equity markets stumbled on Monday amid disappointing economic data from China. The data showed a surprisingly strong slowdown in the global growth engine as a result of restrictions to contain the wave of delta infections. July retail sales and industrial production numbers fell short of projections – a trend that is likely to accelerate given the recent tightening of coronavirus restrictions in China.







The Nikkei index, which comprises 225 values, was 1.9 percent lower at 27,441 points. The broader Topix index fell 1.8 percent and stood at 1921 points. The Shanghai stock exchange was 0.3 percent up. The index of the most important companies in Shanghai and Shenzen gained 0.2 percent. Bitcoin soars above $ 47,000 Speculative investors have been increasing their access to the crypto market for a few weeks now. The risks of “staking” are increasingly being forgotten. The cryptocurrency Bitcoin continued to rise on Monday. Most recently, the cyber currency fluctuated 2 percent higher at $ 47,500. Bitcoin has recovered noticeably in the past four weeks; in mid-July, the cryptocurrency fell below the $ 30,000 mark, but then started a price rally and gained around 50 percent within five weeks.

