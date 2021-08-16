Dax closes slightly in the red

The Frankfurt benchmark has already reached a new record several times this year. (Photo: dpa)

Dax curve in the trading room in Frankfurt

Dusseldorf The German stock market started the week down: The Dax closed at 15,926 points, down 0.3 percent. This means that the German benchmark index cannot build on last Friday, when the Frankfurt benchmark rose above the 16,000 point mark for the first time. Since then, the new record has been 16,030 points.









Economic data from China were the reason for the weak start to the trading week. July retail sales and industrial production numbers fell short of projections – a trend that is likely to accelerate given the recent tightening of coronavirus restrictions in China. For Thomas Altmann from the investment house QC Partners, “China is a bit out of place this time as the global economic engine”.

