Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 47,345.01. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 47,087.85 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 703.90. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 702.72.



Ethereum is in the red at $ 3,293.72. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,308.13.

The Litecoin course went up to $ 187.55. The price had been at $ 184.85 the day before.









The Ripple price was trading at $ 1.282 on Monday. The Ripple price slipped below the previous day’s level of 1.286 US dollars.

The Cardano price was trading at $ 2.168 on Monday. The previous day, the Cardano was worth $ 2.165. With this, the Cardano continues its sideways movement.

Today the Monero rate rose to $ 283.06. The Monero rate rose over the previous day’s level of 272.38 US dollars.

The IOTA is up at $ 1.223. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.171.

The Verge is worth $ 0.0352 on Monday. The Verge price rose compared to the previous day when it was still quoted at 0.0346 US dollars.

The Stellar price went up to $ 0.3980. The price had been at $ 0.3906 the day before.

Today the NEM exchange rate hovered around the $ 0.2233 mark. This moved the NEM rate at about the same level as the day before when the NEM cost $ 0.2172.

The Dash course has fallen. The Dash price fell to $ 211.81 after trading at $ 212.64 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency NEO is up today at 59.18 US dollars. The previous day the price was $ 58.94.

