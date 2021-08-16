Monday, August 16, 2021
Cardi B defends Lizzo

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B defends her colleague Lizzo after she struggled with nasty hater attacks.
With ‘Rumors’, the two power women delivered a single collaboration that took the hearts of fans by storm. However, the accompanying video immediately called the haters on the scene, who fired offensive comments against Lizzo.

The main targets were their weight and appearance. Thereupon the ‘Good as Hell’ interpreter spoke up in tears on Instagram live. “People tell crap about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat phobic, racist and painful, ”she admitted.

Cardi B is now taking a position on Twitter for her musician friend. “When you stand up for yourself, they call you problematic and sensitive. If you don’t, they’ll take you apart until you cry, ”she wrote alongside a repost of Lizzo’s video. “No matter if you are thin, fat or plastic: remember that these are nerds who look at the popular table.” In addition, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker posted a screenshot that shows how successful the single is. “The song is in the top 10 on all platforms. Bodyshaming and calling her mom is damn mean and racist, ”the rapper annoyed.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




