Camila Cabello: love posting for Shawn Mendes

A photo together with a confession of love for their birthday: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also appear as a couple on social media.

For weeks there have been rumors of an alleged love affair between Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21. Again and again, the two singers had been spotted turtling in public.

Camila Cabello posts the first snapshot together



Now there is also a first shared picture on Instagram. He stands on it behind her and plays with her hair. About the snapshot, Cabello wrote: “Happy birthday to these magical people, I love you !!!!”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

A couple for a long time



If you believe the rumors, the two have been a couple for a long time. They had recently released the song “Senorita” together. However, the two artists had not yet commented on a possible relationship. Cabello is also said to have attended Mendes’ birthday party in New York City. “Daily Mail” shows a picture of the two walking through the city holding hands.

Sources used: Instagram, Daily Mail

CodeList