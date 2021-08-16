Monday, August 16, 2021
Camila Cabello: love posting for Shawn Mendes

By Arjun Sethi
A photo together with a confession of love for their birthday: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also appear as a couple on social media.

For weeks there have been rumors of an alleged love affair between Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21. Again and again, the two singers had been spotted turtling in public.

Camila Cabello posts the first snapshot together

Now there is also a first shared picture on Instagram. He stands on it behind her and plays with her hair. About the snapshot, Cabello wrote: “Happy birthday to these magical people, I love you !!!!”

A couple for a long time

If you believe the rumors, the two have been a couple for a long time. They had recently released the song “Senorita” together. However, the two artists had not yet commented on a possible relationship. Cabello is also said to have attended Mendes’ birthday party in New York City. “Daily Mail” shows a picture of the two walking through the city holding hands.

Sources used: Instagram, Daily Mail

