“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor: The Netflix star is solo again – folks

It’s the lightning-bolt end to a lightning-bolt romance.

It wasn’t until the beginning of July that they made their love public: comedian bully Pete Davidson (27) and “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor (26). On their first “official” date, the lovebirds enjoyed themselves at a tennis match at Wimbledon, sharing snacks, drinks and lots of caresses.

But the cuddle in love should be over by now. This is reported by the British “Sun”.





Phoebe Dynevor and US comedian Pete DavidsonPhoto: WireImage



The reasons for the love-out? Too much stress, the great distance between the UK and the USA – and Corona!

Friends of the couple have told the British newspaper that Phoebe Dynevor and Davidson have grown apart because of their busy schedule. While Phoebe is in front of the camera in England for the new “Bridgerton” season, Pete Davidson is busy filming in the USA, among other things for the comedy show “Saturday Night Live”. And a new film with “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco (35) is currently in the making. Of course, spontaneous love dates are not really feasible.





Pete Davidson is currently filming the romantic comedy “Meet Cute” in New York with Kaley CuocoPhoto: Agency People Image



What also made it difficult to be together was the pandemic, according to an insider: “The last time Phoebe and Pete were together in England was in July, but he has not seen them since he returned to the States. The Corona regulations did not help either. At the moment, people can’t just get on a plane and jet around the world. “

And, according to the insider: “It was very telling when Phoebe preferred to fly to Croatia with friends this week than to see Pete in America.”

Oh, that sounds like trouble in love paradise!

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.





activate social networks



The confidante continues: “They had a wild time together and they really mean a lot to each other. But the distance thwarted them. (…) They will continue to be close, but until something drastically changes their relationship will not recover. “

So no happy ending for this cinematic love story …

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Pete Davidson is said to have fallen in love with the “Bridgerton” star when he watched her Netflix series in the home villa for Christmas. He was particularly fond of Phoebe’s sex scenes.

No wonder: the beautiful Phoebe Dynevor fits perfectly into Davidson’s prey scheme. His ex-girlfriends include Ariana Grande (28), Kaia Gerber (19), Margaret Qualley (26) and Kate Beckinsale (48).





Beautiful and talented: Pete Davidson was in a relationship with pop star Ariana Grande for five months in 2018, and the couple was even engagedPhoto: picture alliance / AP Images



There has been much speculation about the love life of Netflix star Phoebe Dynevor since her hot sex scenes with co-star Regé-Jean Page (31). Page plays the hot Duke Simon Basset.