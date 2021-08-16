Bitcoin sideways, price increases in Solana and Dogecoin

The crypto market has a capitalization of 2087 billion US dollars. Trading volume was $ 136 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 43 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 5 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just 1.54 percent. Bitcoin is now at a price of $ 47,442.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 890.41 billion (+ 1.57%)

24h trading volume: 35,224 million US dollars (-9.61%)

24h High: $ 47,883.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



With a change of 1.03 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. The price is currently at $ 3,278.58.

Market Cap: $ 382.22 billion (+ 0.76%)

24h trading volume: 25,440 million US dollars (-19.11%)

24h high: $ 3,333.87

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



The Cardano price moved sideways by just -1.81 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 2.13.

Market Cap: $ 67.97 billion (-1.02%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,759 million (-26.87%)

24h high: $ 2.19

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.19 percent. The tether rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 63.8 billion (+ 1.18%)

24h trading volume: 66,603 million US dollars (+ 0.97%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price performed well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 2.4 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 414.48.

Market Cap: $ 63.57 billion (+ 2.06%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,577 million (-5.53%)

24h high: $ 418.82

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



The XRP price moved sluggishly by only -1.91 percent. The current rate is $ 1.28.

Market Cap: $ 59.41 billion (-0.81%)

24h trading volume: 9,852 million US dollars (+ 72.33%)

24h high: $ 1.33

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin rate jumped an impressive 11.43 percent within 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 0.34.

Market Cap: $ 43.42 billion (+ 11.46%)

24h trading volume: $ 6,268 million (+ 45.82%)

24h high: $ 0.34

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin



Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.59 billion (+ 0.03%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,403 million (-15.65%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot



The Polkadot course could look forward to an increase of 3.25 percent in the last few hours. The rate is currently at $ 23.34.

Market Cap: $ 23.52 billion (+ 2.41%)

24h trading volume: 1,005 million US dollars (-24.45%)

24h high: $ 23.43

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Solana



The Solana course picked up speed and gained 37.94 percent. The price of Solana is currently 62.19 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 16.84 billion (+ 33.04%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,395 million (+ 163.17%)

24h high: $ 63.33

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Top 5

Solana course : $ 62.19 ( 37.94 %)

: $ 62.19 ( %) Arweave course : $ 20.27 ( 30.08 %)

: $ 20.27 ( %) Terra course : $ 22.20 ( 29.86 %)

: $ 22.20 ( %) Harmony course : $ 0.12 ( 17.65 %)

: $ 0.12 ( %) Dogecoin course: $ 0.34 ( 11.43 %)

Flop 5

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 16, 2021 at 7:01 am.