Monday, August 16, 2021
Bitcoin holds price gains – volume of the crypto market over 2 trillion dollars

By Hasan Sheikh
Monitor view with chart.

Image source: pixabay

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The latest price gains in important digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether kept the volume of all cryptocurrencies just above the mark of two trillion US dollars on Monday. Bitcoin, the oldest and best-known digital currency, remained at a high level on Monday. On the Bitstamp trading platform, a little more than 48,000 US dollars was paid for a Bitcoin in the early morning. The price was just below the level on Saturday, when the highest price since mid-May was recorded at $ 48,190. On Monday morning, 47,370 dollars were last paid for one Bitcoin.



Bitcoin has been on an upward trend again since mid-July, after having temporarily fallen below the $ 30,000 mark. A similar price recovery was also evident in numerous other cryptocurrencies, with the result that the total market capitalization rose above the two trillion dollar mark for the first time since May.

The Tesla boss and billionaire Elon Musk, who announced a possible comeback of the cryptocurrency at Tesla a few weeks ago, is likely to have caused the positive mood in the market.




Basically, the Bitcoin remains prone to fluctuations. Loss of several thousand dollars in one day is also not uncommon. Therefore, experts advise caution./jkr/jsl/mis

Source: dpa-AFX

