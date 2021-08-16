“Baywatch” star Alexandra Daddario has to do without yoga

So far she has always gone to the same studio in New York City, the Modo Yoga, revealed Daddario when visiting the “Late Late Show” with James Corden. Now the actress fears that this will no longer be possible in the future – because of Duchess Meghan.

Rush to yoga studio?

When she recently visited the metropolis on the US east coast, she paid a visit to said yoga studio. Since Meghan, like the rest of the royals, is followed at every turn by paparazzi, the whole world now knows about this studio and would probably want to take a course there, Daddario suspects.









“I think it will be very difficult to get a place there in the future,” said the 33-year-old. Apparently, many people dream of sweating in the same room as the Duchess.

At least the courses should be very full – and that’s exactly what hot yoga is all about. After all, who finds the idea tingly that the sweat of strangers could drip on you?

Daddario apparently has no problem with this and also shows in this context that she has no grudge against Meghan – even if she messed up her workout routine. If the Duchess came to the yoga studio again, she would “like to sweat it all over”, according to the actress.

spot on news