At a high level: Bitcoin keeps price gains – volume of the crypto market over 2 trillion dollars | news

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
At a high level: Bitcoin keeps price gains – volume of the crypto market over 2 trillion dollars

By Hasan Sheikh
Bitcoin, the oldest and best-known digital currency, remained at a high level on Monday. On the Bitstamp trading platform, a little more than $ 48,000 was paid for a Bitcoin early in the morning. The price was just below the level on Saturday, when at $ 48,190, the highest price since mid-May had been recorded. On Monday lunchtime, US $ 47,522.74 was paid for a Bitcoin at times.

Bitcoin has been on an upward trend since mid-July, after having temporarily fallen below the $ 30,000 mark. A similar price recovery was also evident in numerous other crypto currencies, with the result that the total market capitalization rose above the two trillion dollar mark for the first time since May.

Last but not least, the Tesla boss and billionaire is likely to contribute to the positive mood in the market Elon Musk who had promised a possible comeback of the cryptocurrency at Tesla a few weeks ago.

Basically, the Bitcoin remains prone to fluctuations. Loss of several thousand dollars in one day is also not uncommon. Therefore, experts advise caution.

