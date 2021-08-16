America Ferrera alongside Hathaway and Leto in the Apple series

Superstore star America Ferrera joins the top-class cast of the new Apple series WeCrashed. The story revolves around the rise and fall of the start-up WeWork. Also there: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

WeCrashed expands the cast: Emmy and Golden Globe winner America Ferrera, known from Superstore and Ugly Betty, joins them. The actress will star in the Apple TV + series as the brilliant young entrepreneur Elishia Kennedy, who lets herself switch to the start-up WeWork and turns her life upside down as a result.

The ensemble is led by the two Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (“The devil Wears Prada“,”Suddenly Princess“) And Jared Leto (“Suicide Squad“,”Dallas Buyers Club“). The latter plays WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah. Kyle Marvin (“The Climb“) Plays another WeWork boss, namely Miguel McKelvey.









The WeCrashed miniseries is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. It’s about the two central narcissists whose chaotic love has plunged one of the world’s most valuable startups into the abyss.

Lee Eisenberg (Little America) and Drew Crevello (“The Long Dark“). John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us) are in charge of the direction. While Hathaway and Leto also serve as executive producers.

In addition to WeCrashed, many other US series are currently being planned for Apple TV +. These include City on Fire by the Gossip Girl duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray with Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, In with the Devil with “Kingsman“Star Taron Egerton and High Desert with Patricia Arquette and directed by Ben Stiller.

Ferrera is also currently involved in the Netflix series Gentefied, as a director and producer.

