All-round analysis: Varta, Lufthansa, Freenet, Cardano, Bitcoin, USD / TRY (live stream recording)

| 08/16/2021, 09:43 AM |
124
|
0 |
Varta, Lufthansa, Freenet, Cardano, Bitcoin, USD / TRY (live stream recording)
Today’s topics on the 9 a.m. livestream were:
10:52 AM Varta shares keep falling
9:49 am Lufthansa share weak after news about state participation
28:45 Freenet share tries to bottom out
24:50 Cardano: Cryptocurrency continues rally
15:11 USD / TRY: Neutral consolidation for weeks
27:00 Volkswagen breaks out to the top
All links to the respective places in the video can be found in the description of the recording of the broadcast under this link:
Read the book by Jochen Stanzl *:
