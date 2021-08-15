“Ethereum alone will not be enough as a disruptive force”

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, who is known as a big fan of Bitcoin (BTC), does not trust the big competition or the second largest crypto currency Ether (ETH) to be the sole disruptive force that is revolutionizing the status quo in the technology industry .

Disrupting “Big Tech” is exactly what’s needed and what I want. No one technology alone will do that though. – jack⚡️ (@jack) August 12, 2021

Dorsey made the corresponding statements during an online discussion about the potential integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Twitter. One user argued in this regard that this would be far more beneficial for Ethereum than for the social network itself.

To the was true Dorsey would, nevertheless, welcome this step, although he would prefer to connect the Lightning Network, which serves as Bitcoin’s Layer 2 network, with Twitter.

Although Twitter has already tried its hand at NFTs and Dorsey has used the technology, which is largely located on the Ethereum network, among other things for a fundraising campaign, the successful entrepreneur remains loyal to Bitcoin, which is what fans of Ether and other crypto projects do downright frustrated.

As a user on Dorsey’s recent comments askedwhy he hates ETH when he sees space for more than one project on the market, answered the Twitter boss: “Focusing on one project doesn’t mean that you hate the others. I have already explained my concerns about other cryptocurrencies. For me, the most important points of criticism are the intention to establish a company, security and centralization. “









In another Twitter thread, Dorsey’s exclusive love affair with Bitcoin was highlighted, with Timothy Kim suspectedthat the fact that Bitcoin can function as “solid money” is arguably crucial. The Twitter boss confirmedthat the market-leading cryptocurrency could help to “correct the monetary system”. A concern that is very close to his heart, as Dorsey is already committed to helping disadvantaged people on many fronts.

Also in another discussion affirmed the entrepreneur that he does not want to make Ethereum fundamentally bad. Rather, “decentralization would not be the actual goal, but a means of expediting to correct the monetary system”. Accordingly, he also rejects NFTs not off, but wants it to be on the Lightning Network bringto establish Bitcoin as the unified “currency for the Internet”.

The latter is a wish that Dorsey has had for a long time, as he had already assigned this role to Bitcoin in 2018. While other fans of the market leader admit that there might be another top dog in the future, the Twitter boss has this one concession not yet made public.