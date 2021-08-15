Sunday, August 15, 2021
Crypto market report: Current market report on bitcoin price, litecoin price, ether price and bitcoin cash price | news

By Hasan Sheikh
The Bitcoin rate rose to $ 45,956.42 today, compared to $ 47,096.72 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 686.66. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 685.94.

The Ethereum exchange rate drops to $ 3,152.25. The day before, this was $ 3,264.74.

The Litecoin is trading at $ 178.45. The previous day the rate was put at $ 182.52.




Today the Ripple price rose to $ 1.283. The Ripple price climbed above the previous day’s level of 1.274 US dollars.

Cardano’s price fell to $ 2.136 after trading at $ 2.194 the previous day.

Today the Monero price fell to $ 267.55. The Monero exchange rate fell below the previous day’s level of 271.16 US dollars.

The IOTA course is easier than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.133. Yesterday the price was still at 1.163 US dollars.

The Verge price traded at $ 0.0346 on Sunday. The day before, the Verge was worth $ 0.0349. With this, the verge continues its sideways movement.

In the minus the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.3812. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3934.

The NEM course stagnates on Sunday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.2089 after trading at $ 0.2134 the previous day.

The Dash price has fallen compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 194.55. The price was yesterday at $ 198.89.

Today the NEO price fell to $ 54.46. The NEO rate fell below the previous day’s level of 55.94 US dollars.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
