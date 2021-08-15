Crypto market report: Current market report on bitcoin price, litecoin price, ether price and bitcoin cash price | news

Forex in this article

The Bitcoin rate rose to $ 45,956.42 today, compared to $ 47,096.72 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 686.66. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 685.94.

The Ethereum exchange rate drops to $ 3,152.25. The day before, this was $ 3,264.74.

Today the Ripple price rose to $ 1.283. The Ripple price climbed above the previous day’s level of 1.274 US dollars.

Cardano’s price fell to $ 2.136 after trading at $ 2.194 the previous day.

Today the Monero price fell to $ 267.55. The Monero exchange rate fell below the previous day’s level of 271.16 US dollars.

The IOTA course is easier than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.133. Yesterday the price was still at 1.163 US dollars.

The Verge price traded at $ 0.0346 on Sunday. The day before, the Verge was worth $ 0.0349. With this, the verge continues its sideways movement.

In the minus the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.3812. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3934.

The NEM course stagnates on Sunday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.2089 after trading at $ 0.2134 the previous day.

The Dash price has fallen compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 194.55. The price was yesterday at $ 198.89.

Today the NEO price fell to $ 54.46. The NEO rate fell below the previous day’s level of 55.94 US dollars.

