Bitcoin sideways, price increases in XRP and Dogecoin

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 2056 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 136 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 43 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Bitcoin rate has only changed by -1.55 percent. The price is currently at $ 46,723.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 878.66 billion (-1.63%)

24h trading volume: $ 33,567 million (-2.77%)

24h High: $ 47,962.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



Exciting is different: The Ethereum rate only changed by -1.26 percent. The price is trading at $ 3,244.60.

Market Cap: $ 380.57 billion (-1.28%)

24h trading volume: $ 21,794 million (-17.39%)

24h high: $ 3,320.65

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



The Cardano course was able to gain 2.92 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The price is currently at $ 2.17.

Market Cap: $ 69.74 billion (+ 2.78%)

24h trading volume: US $ 7,464 million (+ 54.76%)

24h high: $ 2.24

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.85 percent. This is reflected in a rate of $ 0.99.

Market Cap: $ 63.06 billion (-0.66%)

24h trading volume: 63,527 million US dollars (-9.27%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.27 percent. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 404.78.

Market Cap: $ 62.67 billion (-0.46%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,739 million (-8.96%)

24h high: $ 418.12

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



The XRP rate was catapulted 20.63 percent. The rate is currently 1.31 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 60.93 billion (+ 20.57%)

24h trading volume: 13,817 million US dollars (+ 35.58%)

24h high: $ 1.34

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course increased by 4.89 percent in the last 24 hours. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.30 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 39.65 billion (+ 4.99%)

24h trading volume: 4,412 million US dollars (-15.08%)

24h high: $ 0.31

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin



With a change of 0.01 percent, the USD coin rate redefines the word sideways. USD Coin is at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.7 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: 1,969 million US dollars (-23.53%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot



Hardly anything happened on the Polkadot course: the course remained almost constant and only changed by 0.68 percent. The current rate is $ 22.61.

Market Cap: $ 23.12 billion (+ 0.76%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,147 million (-1.39%)

24h high: $ 23.40

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Uniswap



In a sideways movement, the Uniswap price got stuck at -0.52 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 29.71 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 15.49 billion (-0.98%)

24h trading volume: $ 464 million (-9.13%)

24h high: $ 30.44

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Uniswap course

Top 5

Waves course : $ 24.98 ( 21.68 %)

: $ 24.98 ( %) XRP course : $ 1.31 ( 20.63 %)

: $ 1.31 ( %) THORChain course : $ 8.29 ( 15.56 %)

: $ 8.29 ( %) Ethereum Classic course : $ 72.30 ( 13.81 %)

: $ 72.30 ( %) Bitcoin Gold course: $ 70.20 ( 12.7 %)

Flop 5

Near course : $ 3.21 ( -4.38 %)

: $ 3.21 ( %) Holo course : $ 0.01 ( -4.48 %)

: $ 0.01 ( %) Telcoin course : $ 0.02 ( -4.7 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) Ravencoin course : $ 0.15 ( -5.04 %)

: $ 0.15 ( %) Qtum course: $ 13.56 ( -7.24 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 15, 2021 at 7:01 am.