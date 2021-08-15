Sunday, August 15, 2021
Bitcoin sideways, price increases in XRP and Dogecoin

By Hasan Sheikh
The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 2056 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 136 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 43 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Bitcoin rate has only changed by -1.55 percent. The price is currently at $ 46,723.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

  • Market Cap: $ 878.66 billion (-1.63%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 33,567 million (-2.77%)
  • 24h High: $ 47,962.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


Exciting is different: The Ethereum rate only changed by -1.26 percent. The price is trading at $ 3,244.60.

  • Market Cap: $ 380.57 billion (-1.28%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 21,794 million (-17.39%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,320.65
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course was able to gain 2.92 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The price is currently at $ 2.17.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.74 billion (+ 2.78%)
  • 24h trading volume: US $ 7,464 million (+ 54.76%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.24
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.85 percent. This is reflected in a rate of $ 0.99.

  • Market Cap: $ 63.06 billion (-0.66%)
  • 24h trading volume: 63,527 million US dollars (-9.27%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.27 percent. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 404.78.

  • Market Cap: $ 62.67 billion (-0.46%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,739 million (-8.96%)
  • 24h high: $ 418.12
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


The XRP rate was catapulted 20.63 percent. The rate is currently 1.31 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 60.93 billion (+ 20.57%)
  • 24h trading volume: 13,817 million US dollars (+ 35.58%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.34
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin course increased by 4.89 percent in the last 24 hours. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.30 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 39.65 billion (+ 4.99%)
  • 24h trading volume: 4,412 million US dollars (-15.08%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.31
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


With a change of 0.01 percent, the USD coin rate redefines the word sideways. USD Coin is at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.7 billion (+ 0.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,969 million US dollars (-23.53%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.00
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot


Hardly anything happened on the Polkadot course: the course remained almost constant and only changed by 0.68 percent. The current rate is $ 22.61.

  • Market Cap: $ 23.12 billion (+ 0.76%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,147 million (-1.39%)
  • 24h high: $ 23.40
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Uniswap


In a sideways movement, the Uniswap price got stuck at -0.52 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 29.71 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 15.49 billion (-0.98%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 464 million (-9.13%)
  • 24h high: $ 30.44
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Uniswap course

Top 5

  • Waves course: $ 24.98 (21.68 %)
  • XRP course: $ 1.31 (20.63 %)
  • THORChain course: $ 8.29 (15.56 %)
  • Ethereum Classic course: $ 72.30 (13.81 %)
  • Bitcoin Gold course: $ 70.20 (12.7 %)

Flop 5

  • Near course: $ 3.21 (-4.38 %)
  • Holo course: $ 0.01 (-4.48 %)
  • Telcoin course: $ 0.02 (-4.7 %)
  • Ravencoin course: $ 0.15 (-5.04 %)
  • Qtum course: $ 13.56 (-7.24 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 15, 2021 at 7:01 am.


