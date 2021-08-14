The Graph, Cardano, Synthetix, Qtum

The rally on Crypto market continues on. Today, too, numerous coins were able to increase in value again. Far ahead: The Graph (GRT), Cardano (ADA), Synthetix (SNX) and Qtum (QTUM).

The Graph (GRT)



The price of The Graph is currently up the strongest. Within the past 24 hours, the price increase here amounts to around 15.3 percent. GRT is currently trading at $ 0.937. This is the highest value since the end of May. In the past seven days, the price has already increased by 37 percent.

Cardano (ADA)



Cardano is also currently in positive territory with its ADA token. Here the increase in value since yesterday is currently 12.15 percent. The ADA rate has risen particularly sharply in the past few days. In the last seven days, the price increase here amounts to around 48 percent.

For the first time since May, ADA has managed to cross the $ 2 mark again. Currently, even the previous high of over $ 2.4 no longer seems to be out of reach.

Synthetix (SNX)



At Synthetix, too, the price increase is currently 12.15 percent. In contrast to the other coins, the SNX price has been a bit more erratic in the past few days and was marked by several strong ups and downs. However, a gradual upward trend can also be observed with SNX since July 20th.

With its current price of just over 12 dollars, however, SNX is still far from its previous highs. However, if the trend continues, at least the interim high of just under $ 13 in July could soon be cracked.









Qtum (QTUM)



After the QTUM price had already made a leap up over the weekend, the coin is starting to increase again today. Since this morning, QTUM has already grown by more than 12 percent. The price increase since last week is 45 percent. With a value of $ 11.88, the coin is approaching a value that it last had at the end of May.

Invest in real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely? Open a free account * with eToro now.