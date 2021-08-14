Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello literally lick each other

12. September 2019 – 21:22 Clock

Public licking in response to Twitter bashing

Love is beautiful, yes. To show love in public also – at least sometimes. Because sometimes sometimes maybe it’s just too much! This is what is happening with pop singer Shawn Mendes (21) and girlfriend Camila Cabello (22). The two have only recently confirmed their love, but are already showing it very publicly on Instagram. As a result, many users on Twitter made fun of their “fish kisses”. The two now take action against this in the video above.

The two of them react quite casually and say: “We saw on Twitter that a lot of people made fun of us: ‘How weird we kiss. We look like fish.'” That would hurt their feelings. Maybe this public taste is not good for the users either. Because the two flicker uninhibitedly, licking their mouths. The question may well be: does that have to be?

Intimate, public kisses are always shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello