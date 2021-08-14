Saturday, August 14, 2021
Now Khloé Kardashian suddenly confesses her beauty procedures

By Arjun Sethi
Not so long ago, Khloé Kardashian insisted on her naturalness. Now Kim Kardashian’s sister has apparently jumped over her own shadow – and has talked about beauty surgeries.

Khloé Kardashian is moving away from her motto of not wanting to talk about her type change. The 36-year-old reality star has repeatedly had to contend with harsh criticism in recent years because she has been accused of conveying a false ideal of beauty. The face of the entrepreneur, according to the accusations, would hardly be recognizable. On Instagram, the mother of three-year-old True Thompson is followed by more than 150 million people.

Most recently, the sister of Kim Kardashian then caused a stir with a lawsuit. A picture of her in her teenage days had surfaced on social media. However, Khloé Kardashian did not want this to be spread and fought back with the support of her lawyers. “Copies of a photo taken by our client showing her family member Khloé Kardashian in a private setting (in a leopard-print bikini) were illegally published online without permission.”




The hype surrounding this photo brought the discussions about Khloé Kardashian’s body and possible beauty procedures back into the headlines in mid-April this year. For a long time she remained silent on the subject. But now she admits: Yes, she had her nose done – and still helped here and there.

In the second part of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” farewell show, host Andy Cohen spoke directly to the Kardashian scion about her transformation – and got an honest answer: “I had nose surgery. And everyone is so upset,” Khloé replied, adding, “I also had some injections. No Botox, I reacted terribly to that.” Open and honest – or at least the first step towards more transparency? In the end, only she herself knows what the Kardashian sister actually had done and how often she helps out on Instagram with filters or Photoshop.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
