Eternals: First trailer with Angelina Jolie is here

At the end of the year, Chloé Zhao’s new Marvel movie is scheduled to be released with “Eternals”. The first trailer includes Angelina Jolie.

Only a few months left, then new heroes conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in “Eternals”. On May 24, now next to the cinema poster also released a first, visually stunning trailer for “Eternals”.









The preview clip offers a first in-depth look at what Awaits Marvel fans in theaters starting November 4, 2021. Numerous Hollywood and series stars can be seen, including Angelina Jolie (45), Salma Hayek (54), Richard Madden (34), Kumail Nanjiani (43), Kit Harington (34), Gemma Chan (38), Lauren Ridloff (43) and Brian Tyree Henry (39).

That’s what it’s all about



The director is Chloé Zhao (39), who most recently made film history at the Oscars. Her film “Nomadland” was the big clearer of the evening. Zhao became the first Asian woman and only the second woman ever to be honored for Best Directorial Performance. Her colleague Kathryn Bigelow (69) won the directing Oscar in 2010 with “Tödliches Kommando – The Hurt Locker”.

The upcoming blockbuster “Eternals” is all about ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The film follows on from the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. The still vague description of the story goes on to say that an unexpected tragedy causes them to unite to fight humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

