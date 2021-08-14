Does Ariana Grande have a boyfriend? Who is the lucky one?

Ariana Grande is a true beauty and not only that, because she has also been blessed with plenty of talent. Many ask themselves so Ariana Grande has a boyfriend? We answer this question here!

Ariana Grande & Freund: Plenty of bad luck in love

The list of Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriends is long, including some well-known stars, but especially the relationship with two men stands out – Mac Miller and Pete Davidson. American rapper Mac Miller dated Ariana Grande from July 2016 to May 2018, but she broke his heart. Shortly thereafter, she met Pete Davidson, who asked for her hand after only a few weeks. But this love was not to last either, because in the same year Grande ended not only the engagement, but also the relationship with Davidson. A short time before, ex-boyfriend Miller had also died unexpectedly of an overdose, from which Ariana Grande said goodbye touchingly.









In love, engaged, married? – This is Ariana Grande’s friend

Ariana Grande’s love life is quite chaotic, but now she has found her great love. The happy man at her side is the American Dalton Gomez. They started their relationship in February 2020 and got engaged already at Christmas of the same year. On May 15, 2021, the couple said yes to each other in a small group of only 20 guests. Rumor has it that the couple have been together since 2019, but it wasn’t until early 2020 that they were seen cuddling at a party. Gomez is rather less known to the public, but he works as a successful real estate agent.

All important facts about the relationship of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez at a glance:

Ariana Grande has had less luck in love in the past

Her ex Mac Miller died of a drug overdose

The engagement to Pete Davidson was cancelled without further ado

Since 2020, she is officially in a relationship with Dalton Gomez

He is a real estate agent

Gomez Asked for Grande’s Hand at Christmas 2020

The couple married on May 15, 2021

After many failed relationships, Ariana Grande has now found the love of her life! She is now married and the lucky one is Dalton Gomez. We are happy for the singer and are curious to see what the future has in store for the two of them.

