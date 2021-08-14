Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. will develop on Friday on the crypto market | news

Forex in this article

The Bitcoin price rose to $ 46,443.24 today, compared to $ 44,463.84 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash course has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 641.26. Yesterday the price was still at $ 605.43.

Ethereum is up at $ 3,250.97. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,047.30.









The Litecoin is trading at $ 182.10. The day before, the rate was put at $ 165.30.

The Ripple price has risen. At noon, Ripple climbed to $ 1.042 after trading at $ 0.9668 the day before.

Cardano rose to $ 2.023 after trading at $ 1.820 the previous day.

The Monero is worth $ 268.49 on Friday. The Monero rate rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 257.28 US dollars.

The IOTA is up at $ 1.091. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.045.

The Verge price continued sideways at $ 0.0318 on Friday. At 0.0291 US dollars, the price had already been traded the day before.

The price of the digital currency Stellar rose to $ 0.3625 on Friday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.3276 US dollars.

The NEM rate rises to $ 0.1995. The NEM exceeded the previous day’s level of 0.1882 US dollars.

The Dash course has picked up compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 188.27. The price was yesterday at $ 179.96.

The NEO price rose today to 53.53 US dollars, while it was traded at 48.59 dollars the previous day.

