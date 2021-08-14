Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. will develop...
News

Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. will develop on Friday on the crypto market | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
180




The Bitcoin price rose to $ 46,443.24 today, compared to $ 44,463.84 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash course has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 641.26. Yesterday the price was still at $ 605.43.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

Ethereum is up at $ 3,250.97. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,047.30.




The Litecoin is trading at $ 182.10. The day before, the rate was put at $ 165.30.

The Ripple price has risen. At noon, Ripple climbed to $ 1.042 after trading at $ 0.9668 the day before.

Cardano rose to $ 2.023 after trading at $ 1.820 the previous day.

The Monero is worth $ 268.49 on Friday. The Monero rate rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 257.28 US dollars.

The IOTA is up at $ 1.091. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.045.

The Verge price continued sideways at $ 0.0318 on Friday. At 0.0291 US dollars, the price had already been traded the day before.

The price of the digital currency Stellar rose to $ 0.3625 on Friday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.3276 US dollars.

The NEM rate rises to $ 0.1995. The NEM exceeded the previous day’s level of 0.1882 US dollars.

The Dash course has picked up compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 188.27. The price was yesterday at $ 179.96.

The NEO price rose today to 53.53 US dollars, while it was traded at 48.59 dollars the previous day.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image Sources: AlekseyIvanov / Shutterstock.com


Previous articleAshton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: Children play with garbage against lockdown boredom
Next articleIs Bitcoin’s Big Run Now Beginning? Analyst expects top performance in H2
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv