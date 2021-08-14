Crypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Saturday | news

Forex in this article

The Bitcoin is worth $ 46,890.07 on Saturday. The Bitcoin price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at $ 47,774.98.

Bitcoin Cash rate reduced Bitcoin Cash rate to $ 652.81 after being at $ 654.85 the previous day.

The Ethereum price is quoted with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,322.20.









The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 178.09. The day before, the price was still at $ 183.59.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.139 on Saturday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.087 US dollars.

The Cardano rate soared to $ 2.156 after trading at $ 2.145 the previous day.

Today the Monero price fell to $ 269.02. The Monero exchange rate fell below the previous day’s level of 272.78 US dollars.

The IOTA price climbed to $ 1.116. The IOTA topped the previous day’s level of 1.110 US dollars.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. A Verge is currently worth $ 0.0314. The price stood at $ 0.0324 yesterday.

The price of the digital currency Stellar was shown little moved on Saturday at 0.3601 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.3600.

The NEM rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.1997 mark compared to the previous day.

The Dash rate decreased to $ 194.19. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 200.91.

Today the NEO rate fell to $ 54.09. The NEO rate fell below the previous day’s level of 55.39 US dollars.

