Cardi B: Brightening Her Vagina & Culture’s Birthday Party

At the beginning of July 2020, the rapper once again put one on it and gave her fans an insight into her usual everyday life, which they will apparently never forget.

Did we want to see that?!

Cardi B does not mince her words and was thus able to lay the foundation of her current career for herself. It’s not for nothing that millions of fans of the reality TV show “Love & Hip Hop: New York” followed her on Instagram in 2015 and wanted to see and hear more of the rebellious young lady. In the end, she took advantage of her hype, started her own rap career and made millions. And Cardi B always invests in herself, has her breasts and buttocks enlarged, sucks off the fat on her stomach and takes her fans with her to any appointments with the Uncle Doctor.

At the beginning of July 2020, she was once again for vaginal bleaching, had her iPhone with her at the start and explained to her followers: “I have my vagina brightened. […] I am at home and have my vagina and armpits bleached. Sometimes we just shave quickly and everything and it makes your vagina look a bit dark.”

Fittingly, Cardi B also published a selfie video, with her make-up artist Fatima removing her lady’s bead.









Happy Birthday Culture!

While the “I Like It” rapper published Instagram stories and posted pictures again in a super styled way at the end, she celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, 2020. The little one was showered with masses of gifts, was able to look forward to a ball pool, a bouncy castle and other attractions in the garden and had a children’s birthday party in a class of its own. Also the cake was not from bad parents, which Cardi B presented again and again:

Kulture had ended up falling asleep on the sofa and was most likely mothered by a nanny, while Cardi B let herself be full and danced with husband Offset until the early hours of the morning. In the villa rented in Los Angeles, it even went so far that a neighbor had apparently called the police, who of course had also shown the artist in the video.

What will the rapper couple come up with next for their two-year-old daughter?