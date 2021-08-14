Bitcoin, XRP and Cardano increases

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2059 billion US dollars. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 43 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 132 billion. The market moved 4 percent up.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin course has been happy about an increase of 4.74 percent in the last few hours. The price is currently at $ 47,521.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, greed is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 893.24 billion (+ 4.73%)

24h trading volume: $ 34,150 million (-11.27%)

24h High: $ 48,121.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price has increased by 4.95 percent since yesterday. The price is trading at $ 3,287.14.

Market Cap: $ 385.49 billion (+ 5.08%)

24h trading volume: 25,245 million US dollars (-11.07%)

24h high: $ 3,323.20

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course was able to gain 6.22 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.11.

Market Cap: $ 67.86 billion (+ 6.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 7,443 million (+ 15.28%)

24h high: $ 2.14

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.82 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 63.5 billion (-0.26%)

24h trading volume: 61,353 million US dollars (-21.86%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price climbs 2.32 percent. Binance Coin is thus at a price of 405.90 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 62.96 billion (+ 2.73%)

24h trading volume: 1,603 million US dollars (-33.21%)

24h high: $ 410.21

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price rallied and gained 9.13 percent. The price is currently at $ 1.08.

Market Cap: $ 50.54 billion (+ 9.67%)

24h trading volume: 6,826 million US dollars (-26.27%)

24h high: $ 1.10

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



For the Dogecoin course, there has been a price increase of 6.1 percent since yesterday. The rate is currently at $ 0.29.

Market Cap: $ 37.77 billion (+ 6.29%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,194 million (-29.32%)

24h high: $ 0.29

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



With a change of -0.79 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The price of USD Coin is currently 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.66 billion (-1.31%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 2,386 million (-10.91%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate jumped 3.83 percent within 24 hours. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 22.46 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 22.94 billion (+ 3.91%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,070 million (-28.67%)

24h high: $ 22.66

24-hour low: US dollars

Uniswap



The Uniswap price performed well yesterday and can show a price increase of 4.51 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 29.93 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 15.57 billion (+ 4.6%)

24h trading volume: 537 million US dollars (-18.95%)

24h high: $ 30.56

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Qtum course : $ 14.63 ( 38.58 %)

: $ 14.63 ( %) Synthetix Network Token Course : $ 12.68 ( 17.62 %)

: $ 12.68 ( %) Klaytn course : $ 1.73 ( 16.26 %)

: $ 1.73 ( %) NEO course : $ 55.26 ( 11.92 %)

: $ 55.26 ( %) EOS course: $ 5.29 ( 10.83 %)

Flop 5

TerraUSD course : $ 1.00 ( -0.93 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) Celsius Network course : $ 6.20 ( -1.36 %)

: $ 6.20 ( %) FTX token course : $ 49.85 ( -1.48 %)

: $ 49.85 ( %) Ravencoin course : $ 0.15 ( -3.57 %)

: $ 0.15 ( %) IoTeX course: $ 0.10 ( -9.05 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 14, 2021 at 7:01 am.