Bitcoin citadel in Saxony-Anhalt – who are the people behind the digital currency?

Jochen Dreier in conversation with Teresa Sickert and Tim Wiese

Bitcoin is about much more than just a digital currency. The community behind it keeps the system running. (imago / K. Schmitt)

Bitcoin is by far the most successful cryptocurrency. However, it is mainly shaped by a very diverse community. Journalist Jochen Dreier got to know parts of it at a castle in Saxony-Anhalt.

When Bitcoin millionaires come together, things are not automatically pompous and glamorous. This is proven by the most recent meeting of the German-speaking Bitcoin scene at Burgscheidungen Castle in the Burgenland district in Saxony-Anhalt. Here, tents and camp beds awaited the guests instead of a five-star hotel.

From this, however, you can already read a lot about who met there. Especially if you are a journalist Jochen Dreier compares this event to the global Bitcoin meeting in Miami in July with over 10,000 guests: “In contrast, the Bitcoin Citadel was a thoroughly down-to-earth ‘Do it Yourself’ event, with handmade jazz music during lunch and a campfire in the courtyard . “

Rich in community members

However, the location was also rather secondary, after all, most of the visitors simply enjoyed the exchange and wanted to get to know the faces behind the Twitter and GitHub accounts. They all share a deep belief in the digital currency. But most of those present, according to their own statement, primarily do not want to get rich with Bitcoins.









They are more about being part of a community, says Jochen Dreier: “The people at the castle are not completely representative of all Bitcoiners either. In the USA in particular, there is already a ‘Get Rich Quick’ mood.”

Bitcoins are becoming more meaningful

In the media, however, bitcoins are more often mentioned in rather negative contexts. On the one hand, the digital currency consumes a lot of energy. On the other hand, hackers demand the ransom in order to unblock systems blocked with malware, often in the form of bitcoins, since the currency is not always easy to trace.

Still, the growing importance of bitcoins cannot be denied. This can also be seen from the fact that the Ambassador of El Salvador, Florencia Vilanova de von Oehsen, attended the meeting. The Central American country allowed Bitcoin as an official means of payment this year.

“This should create more participation in a poor country where many people have no access to the traditional banking system,” explains Jochen Dreier.