Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNewsAfter relocating the Chinese miners - Bitcoin difficulty increases again
News

After relocating the Chinese miners – Bitcoin difficulty increases again

By Hasan Sheikh
0
109




The mining difficulty of Bitcoin (BTC), i.e. the degree of difficulty in mining the market-leading cryptocurrency, has plummeted in recent weeks after the Chinese government cracked down on the domestic mining industry. Since June 17, 2021, however, the level of difficulty has been steadily increasing again.

The reason for this is that some of the Chinese miners – the Middle Kingdom accounts for almost three quarters of the global hashrate of Bitcoin – are slowly moving abroad, which increases the available computing power and consequently the degree of difficulty for mining again. The difficulty has recently increased by 13.77%, which means that 15 Terahash (T) have been posted for the first time since the second week of June. For the next adjustment on August 27, an increase to 15.63 Terahash is forecast accordingly.

Before the Chinese government put pressure on domestic Bitcoin miners, the mining difficulty had reached a maximum of 25 terahash. However, regulatory pressure then reduced the number of operating miners and, with it, competition in validating blocks on the Bitcoin network. As the data from Statista shows, China’s share of the global mini-nig has shrunk to 46% as a result, while the US has absorbed most of this decline with an increase of 17%.




As CNBC reports, Quantum Economics’ crypto expert Jason Deane explains that the recent increase in difficulty for the mining industry means a decrease in profitability after it has now been higher due to lower competition.

Mike Colyer from the Digital Currency Group concludes:

“There are a multitude of mining devices from China that are now looking for a new home.”

In addition, the new generation of mini-nig hardware would work twice as efficiently as the expert thinks with the same power consumption.

Another important point, because one of the reasons for the Chinese government’s action was the massive power consumption of the industry. In addition to the USA, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia have now emerged as the most popular contact points for Chinese mining companies willing to migrate.


Previous articleMegan Fox on the strong pressure in Hollywood on mothers
Next articleAfter Fire in Louisville: Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Rebuild Family Farm After Fire – Entertainment
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv