Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNewsAfter Fire in Louisville: Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Rebuild Family Farm After...
News

After Fire in Louisville: Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Rebuild Family Farm After Fire – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
0
124




Jennifer Lawrence talks about her beloved family farm. Photo: lev radin/shutterstock.com


The family farm of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence fell victim to a devastating fire. The actress wants to help rebuild the place of her childhood.

Jennifer Lawrence (30, “The Hunger Games”) has commented on the fire on her family farm in Louisville, Kentucky, in a statement available to the US magazine “People”. “I want to thank the community in Louisville for standing by me and my family after the devastating fire that destroyed a significant part of Camp ‘Hi Ho,'” the Hollywood actress said.




The farm in the US state of Kentucky, where a holiday camp usually takes place in the summer, has partially burned down. This was announced by “Camp Hi Ho”, which is led by Lawrence’s brother Blaine, last Saturday (28 November) on Facebook. “Luckily, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was injured and all the animals were brought to safety,” Lawrence said in her statement.

Farm is a “paradise full of mud and dirt”

She grew up on this farm and attended the “Hi Ho” camp every summer, the actress continues. “When my brother Blaine took it over, he used his creativity and fun-loving spirit to expand the camp, which was already the coolest ever.” It was the only place where children could do what they wanted. “A muddy, dirty paradise,” lawrence says. She is grateful to the camp for the wonderful childhood memories. Her family is now working together to help her brother Blaine. “And we are so grateful for the great support to get Camp ‘Hi Ho’ up and running again and welcome children back next summer.”




Previous articleAfter relocating the Chinese miners – Bitcoin difficulty increases again
Next articleBitcoin, XRP and Cardano increases
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv