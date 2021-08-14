After Fire in Louisville: Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Rebuild Family Farm After Fire – Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence talks about her beloved family farm. Photo: lev radin/shutterstock.com





The family farm of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence fell victim to a devastating fire. The actress wants to help rebuild the place of her childhood.

Jennifer Lawrence (30, “The Hunger Games”) has commented on the fire on her family farm in Louisville, Kentucky, in a statement available to the US magazine “People”. “I want to thank the community in Louisville for standing by me and my family after the devastating fire that destroyed a significant part of Camp ‘Hi Ho,'” the Hollywood actress said.









The farm in the US state of Kentucky, where a holiday camp usually takes place in the summer, has partially burned down. This was announced by “Camp Hi Ho”, which is led by Lawrence’s brother Blaine, last Saturday (28 November) on Facebook. “Luckily, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was injured and all the animals were brought to safety,” Lawrence said in her statement.

Farm is a “paradise full of mud and dirt”

She grew up on this farm and attended the “Hi Ho” camp every summer, the actress continues. “When my brother Blaine took it over, he used his creativity and fun-loving spirit to expand the camp, which was already the coolest ever.” It was the only place where children could do what they wanted. “A muddy, dirty paradise,” lawrence says. She is grateful to the camp for the wonderful childhood memories. Her family is now working together to help her brother Blaine. “And we are so grateful for the great support to get Camp ‘Hi Ho’ up and running again and welcome children back next summer.”





