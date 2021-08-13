Friday, August 13, 2021
Zac Efron: Is the actor forgiven again?

By Arjun Sethi
Zac Efron
Is the actor forgiven again?

Is actor Zac Efron no longer single? The rumor mill is simmering in the USA. Colleague Halston Sage is said to have turned his head.

Actor Zac Efron (32, “Baywatch”) is said to be back in firm hands. According to the US magazine “Us Weekly”, actress Halston Sage (26, “The Orville”) is said to have grabbed the 32-year-old. The relationship has not yet been officially confirmed.

Both were in front of the camera for “Bad Neighbors” in 2014. Rumors of a love affair already existed at that time. Now, according to an insider, it should have sparked between them. In an interview with “Access Hollywood”, the actor once raved about Sage. “She’s really cute. It’s a treasure,” he said at the time.




Zac Efron and the Women

Zac Efron has been single for several years. He was said to have had a few love affairs, for example with his acting colleagues Lily Collins (30) and Alexandra Daddario (33). Many fans mourn his relationship with “High School Musical” co-star Vanessa Hudgens (31). The two were a couple from 2006 to 2010. The 31-year-old recently broke up with boyfriend Austin Butler (28). Since then, fans on the net hope for a love comeback with Zac Efron.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
