XRP On The Way To $ 1.22 By Investing.com

Ripple: XRP / USD daily chart
2/3
Investing.com – The XRP that it issued was up an additional 7% today to $ 1.0412. A preliminary high at 1.0886 was formed on Wednesday with news of another.
The overbought conditions at the time then led to the inevitable correction yesterday, Thursday. The 23.60% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5177 to 1.0886 move offered good support at 0.9538 which was not broken on a daily closing basis.
Ripple: Daily chart
Should it now manage to break the high of August 11th, the bulls will target the 123.60% Fibonacci extension at 1.2233.
On the other hand, if the price breaks the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement on a closing price basis, we have to prepare for a test of 0.8705.
Ripple: XRP / USD hourly chart
The hourly chart clearly shows how a double bottom has formed after a downward correction from the high at 1.0880 in the area around 0.9253.
The falling trend line from the high offered resistance at first, but was then overcome. The 38.20% Fibonacci retracement of the downward movement from 1.0880 to 0.9253 was cracked with a second attempt.
This was followed by a dynamic movement up to the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0258 and a test of the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0531. The latter is seen as a transition point for a continuation of the upward move to the high at 1.0880.
From Marco Oehrl
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.