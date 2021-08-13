Worldwide concert event – Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran sing for climate protection and against poverty

Numerous world stars want to attend concerts on several continents in September for climate protection, against poverty and for more vaccine justice.

The September 25 event will take place in cities such as Paris, New York, Lagos and others so that governments, big business and philanthropists work together to protect the planet and eradicate poverty, the organization Global Citizen said. It will be broadcast for 24 hours by television stations and in online media. In Paris, on the Champ de Mars at the Eiffel Tower, Ed Sheeran will be joined on stage by the Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and DJ Snake. 20,000 spectators are expected. In New York’s Central Park, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello sing and also the pianist Lang Lang performs. In Lagos in Nigeria, Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti are there. Other cities where concerts will take place on the day will be announced in the coming weeks. Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles or Sydney, among others, are under discussion. BTS, Lorde, Metallica and The Weeknd will also perform – either live or recorded as video recordings.









In Lagos, Nigeria, however, the concert will take place on a smaller scale “to celebrate the Nigerians who are on the front lines fighting the pandemic,” the organizers said. The performances of the stars are to be recorded there in advance with a fully vaccinated audience. In Paris, the audience is required to have a health pass at the concert, in New York, visitors must also be vaccinated, recovered or tested.

To get concert tickets for Paris or New York, fans can download the campaign on the website [GlobalCitizenLive.org|GlobalCitizenLive.org] support. The concerts will be broadcast throughout the day on all continents on various platforms and media such as the BBC and Twitter. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros, also supported the campaign.

