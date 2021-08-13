What is the ADA project actually about?

ADA founder Charles Hoskinson reveals Cardano’s advances in developing blockchain infrastructure in Ethiopia and how the company determines who it develops identity solutions for.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano (ADA) protocol and CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), revealed the company’s progress in Ethiopia, where one of the largest blockchain projects in the world continues to expand.

The blockchain research and development firm behind the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market value is working with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education to develop a universal student ID system due to launch in early autumn 2021.

The entire national ID system in sight

Hoskinson in an interview with Bloomberg:

“We have about a million people on board. We have about a million people on board, from first to twelfth grade, and we will make the first launch, I think, sometime in September or October. “

Hoskinson adds: The goal is to integrate five million students into a universal identification system that records everything – from the attendance of the students to their grades to academic achievements and awards.

The programmer:

“It is our intention to compete with others for the entire national ID system, which includes around 110 million people.”

The Cardano founder assures: The company is concentrating on cryptography with zero knowledge, as this “comes closest to magic” in the industry and, as he explains, is a valuable instrument for safeguarding human rights.









Great belief in the quality of human rights

The ADA founder:

“We firmly believe in the quality of human rights.”

It makes no sense to develop identity or blockchain solutions for regimes like China or Saudi Arabia, where there is a high probability that they will end up being abused and used as a weapon against the population.

“You first look at the country level and then work your way up to the facts and circumstances. Things are changing – and in some cases you have to leave even after having worked in a country for years, ”the Cardano boss told Bloomberg. In addition, the Cardano team recently resigned from a large project – due to precarious circumstances.

“We recently turned down a deal with a Central American country that we really wanted to do, but after shedding the layers and realizing the rule of law was deteriorating, they just became uncomfortable with our values.”

Hoskinson continues:

“You have to weigh up every deal. […] The company’s vision is to improve the world’s systems for everyone, everywhere, and the places that need better systems are not necessarily Berlin or New York City. So you have to go to places that are a little more difficult and you have to be very careful. “

Proof of text: Cryptoslate

Last updated on August 13, 2021

