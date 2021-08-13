Tragicomedy “Locked Down”: When lockdown allows opportunities

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple at the crossroads in the tragicomedy “Locked Down”. The corona pandemic as a catalyst for a new, better life? Director Doug Liman doesn’t succeed in everything, but he succeeds in many things.

The corona pandemic has long since become an integral part of the entertainment industry. Various films and series – some okay, most bad – are dedicated to the virus and its serious consequences. The latest contribution on this topic is now presented by “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman. One thing in advance: The American has nothing new to report in terms of Covid-19. But what makes his film “Locked Down” – now streamed on Sky – stand out from the grey mass is the fact that Corona is only a frame and not the center of his story.

“Locked Down” is the story of the unequal couple Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor). She: successful managing director of a globally operating fashion company. He: a van driver struggling with his life. The hard lockdown in London last year became a burning glass for the relationship of the two. When the corona measures also combine their jobs in a curious way, the couple has to put everything they believed in all their lives to the test.

The salt in the soup

The script of “Locked Down” can’t help but spread one or the other worn Corona phrase. Also some gags and allusions concerning the crisis, and the final storyline would have needed a little more polish here and there. Especially the last 20 minutes turn out to be very thin ice in terms of logic. Nevertheless, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Oscar-nominated Briton Chiwetel Ejiofor create a funny, moving and gripping relationship drama.

“Locked Down” is always really good when one of the two gives a monologue or communicates with friends or work colleagues via Zoom conference or Facetime. Guest appearances by Ben Kingsley, Ben Stiller, Mindy Kaling or Mark Gatiss are the salt in the soup.

