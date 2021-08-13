This is how well Disney comes out of the crisis

Dhe own streaming service and despite the corona crisis well-visited amusement parks have lifted Walt Disney back into the profit zone. In the past quarter from April to July 3, a net result of 923 million dollars was achieved after a loss of 4.72 billion dollars in the same period last year, the American group announced on Thursday evening. Disney’s share price gained five percent after the stock exchange.

Despite the worsening corona crisis, Disney is confident in contrast to other companies such as Southwest Airlines and AirBnB. “We remain optimistic about our amusement parks,” said CEO Bob Chapek.

In the past quarter, the division’s sales had risen for the first time in five quarters. In the state of Florida – the home of Walt Disney World – however, Covid-19 infections have recently increased significantly.

In addition to the amusement parks and the film business with the streaming offer, Disney also includes cruise ships and various television channels. The streaming service Disney+ has now become a revenue guarantor for the company. The three subscription offerings Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ have gained a total of 15 million customers and now come to a total of almost 174 million. “It’s obvious that Disney+ has now become an indispensable streaming service alongside Netflix,” said analyst Paolo Pescatore of market observer PP Foresight.

Most recently, Disney scored with the “Loki” series and the movie “Cruella” with Emma Stone. Disney wants to use the momentum. The Group is providing a total of $16 billion for new content by the end of fiscal 2024. US streaming pioneer Netflix has 209 million subscribers and recently announced that it will increasingly offer video games in addition to series and films.







