Angelina Jolie’s Fortune
Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie! The actress turned 46 today (June 4, 2021). Jolie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has amassed a net worth of nearly $160 million in three decades of acting. In 2009, 2011 and 2013, the A-Lister was Hollywood’s highest-paid star. That’s how she spends her millions…
Jets
A frequent big expense for big stars is a private jet – and Jolie is no different! She owns her own Cirrus SR22, which cost $334,700. However, the ‘Maleficent’ star stands out from the crowd as she has had her own pilot’s license since 2004 and sometimes flies herself. She also paid flight hours for her eldest son Maddox.
Medical bills
As in any family, there are some costs that cannot be taken into account. Medical procedures in the USA, where the Jolie family lives, cost a lot of money. In 2020, Jolie had some big medical bills to pay as she had to pay for surgery for her oldest daughters Zahara, whose procedure is unknown, and Shiloh, who had hip surgery.
She is a philanthropist
In addition to her acting performance, Jolie is known for her generosity and work as a philanthropist. In 2006 alone, Jolie and Pitt donated more than $8 million to various charities, a habit Jolie has continued even after their separation. So last year she donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a charity that helps underprivileged children in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She has several nannies
Jolie has a big brood. With ex-husband Brad Pitt, she has six children, all of whom are well looked after. To take care of her little ones, the actress hired several nannies, which allegedly cost $900,000 a year. Now that the Brangelina children are a little older, they certainly don’t need nicht more as much childcare as before, but the tutors, extracurricular activities and bodyguards also have to cost a few hundred thousand.
Your superyacht
When Angelina Jolie and her then-husband Brad Pitt were newly married in 2014, they spent a staggering $322 million on a top-of-the-line Rizzardi superyacht. They spent an additional $200,000 just to decorate them to their liking. It has even been reported that the huge yacht is equipped with technology that can interfere with digital cameras to protect the privacy of the family.
Your humanitarian commitment
Jolie not only donates her money to good causes, but also a large part of her time. Her work as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees takes her all over the world, including Peru, to advocate for refugees who have made their way there from Venezuela. In 2019, she was on a New Year’s holiday in Ethiopia with her children, where her daughter Zahara met the country’s president, Sahle-Work Zewde. All these trips come out of their own pocket and are by no means cheap.
Luxury Homes
If you have six children, you need a house big enough to accommodate everyone comfortably. When they were together, Brangelina acquired a few houses around the world. These include their famous 35-bedroom Chateau Miraval in France, which they bought for $35 million, their villa in Valpolicella, Italy, which cost the couple $41 million, and their Cecil B. Demille villa, which Jolie bought for $24.5 million.
Exotic holidays
When Jolie and Pitt were still together, they loved going on vacation with their family. In 2015, the famous family took a trip to Thailand, where they stayed at the Amanpuri Beach Resort in Phuket, which reportedly costs $18,000 a night! Just recently, Jolie took the children to Paris to visit the Louvre Art Museum.
Your art collection
Before they went through their divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a pretty impressive art collection. The couple spent $2 million on a series of Banksy pieces auctioned off at Lazarides Gallery in 2007, and they acquired one of British artist Schoony’s prestigious ‘Boy Soldier’ pieces. This year, Jolie sold a painting by Winston Churchill for a record price of $11.5 million.
Film
Angelina Jolie has spent her last years as a film director behind the camera rather than in front of it. To date, she has directed three films, ‘Unbroken’, ‘First They Killed My Father’ and ‘By The Sea’, and for some of these projects Jolie had to pull money out of her own pocket to make her films.
