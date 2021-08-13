These films are running today: “Gladbeck” with Sascha Alexander Gersak

Are you looking for film recommendations for this Friday? We have collected the most beautiful strips from the TV program for you. Whether an animated film, a thriller, a sci-fi film or award-winning feature films with stars such as Sascha Alexander Gersak, Uma Thurman or Uwe Ochsenknecht: Here you will find an overview of the really worthwhile films today.

For today’s Friday, we have selected twelve feature films worth seeing, which will be shown in the Free TV From 8:15 p.m., the program includes a sci-fi film, an action film and an animated film. And if you are mainly looking for feature films with a star cast: Today you can experience greats such as Laurent Lucas, Danny Huston, Adam Pally, Mark Hadfield and John Costelloe. These are our feature film recommendations:

Challenging drama: “Gladbeck” with Sascha Alexander Gersak and Marie Rosa Tietjen (8:15 pm on 3sat)

Authentic, harrowing event two-parter that meticulously depicts the shocking hostage-taking in August 1988, paying particular attention to the role of the media. What begins as an armed robbery gets dangerously out of hand due to unfortunate circumstances, media sensationalism and simply overtaxing the authorities. In the end, there are only losers, three people die. Austro-Mime August Zirner can be seen in a supporting role. Gladbeck, August 16, 1988: By chance, a passer-by notices two masked men robbing a bank.

This drama by Kilian Riedhof with Sascha Alexander Gersak as Hans-Jürgen Rösner, Marie Rosa Tietjen as Marion Löblich, Alexander Scheer as Dieter Degowski, Ulrich Noethen as Einsatzleiter Recklinghausen, August Zirner as Herbert Schnoor and Martin Wuttke as Peter Möller promises thrilling action, loving romance, challenging plot and exciting suspense for 85 minutes.

Claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Action-packed sci-fi film: “Gattaca” with Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

In Gattaca, children are conceived by means of genetic manipulation. The best qualities of the mother and the father are combined to create the optimal person. Vincent was conceived by Mother Nature and has had a heart defect since birth. This circumstance destroys his dream of an astronaut career. With a trick, he tries to outwit the system.

This sci-fi film by Andrew Niccol starring Uma Thurman as Irene Cassini, Ethan Hawke as Vincent Freeman, Alan Arkin as Detective Hugo, Xander Berkeley as Dr. Lamar, Jude Law as Jerome Eugene Morrow and Gore Vidal as Director Joseph promises thrilling action, loving romance, challenging plot and nerve-wracking suspense for 105 minutes.

Claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐⭐

Action-packed comedy: “Die Drei von der Müllabfuhr” with Uwe Ochsenknecht and Jörn Hentschel (20:15 on ARD)

“Captain” Werner Träsch (Uwe Ochsenknecht), Ralle (Jörn Hentschel) and Tarik (Aram Arami) prefer it when they can do their work “from above” without stress.

This comedy by Hagen Bogdanski with Uwe Ochsenknecht as Werner Träsch, Jörn Hentschel as Ralle Schieber, Aram Arami as Tarik Büyüktürk, Rainer Strecker as Rüdiger Dorn, Adelheid Kleineidam as Gabi Hertz and Ben Litwinschuh as Dennis Kruse promises delicious humor, rousing action and loving romance for 90 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Humour: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Action-packed action film: “Die Hard 2” starring Bruce Willis and Bonnie Bedelia (8:15 p.m. on RTL2)

The South American dictator and drug dealer Esperanza is to be transferred to Washington. There, a trial awaits him. But a terrorist squad under the fanatical Colonel Stuart storms the airport and demands Esperanza’s release. The randomly present cop McClane takes up the fight against the terrorists. And it seems that the gangsters will bite their teeth out at him.

This action movie by Renny Harlin starring Bruce Willis as John McClane, Bonnie Bedelia as Holly McClane, William Sadler as Colonel Stuart, Franco Nero as General Ramon Esperanza, Dennis Franz as Captain Carmine Lorenzo and John Amos as Major Grant promises delicious humor, rousing action and captivating suspense for 150 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐⭐ Humour: ⭐⭐

Romantic animated film: “Cloudy with a view of meatballs” (20:15 on Super RTL)

The eccentric young inventor Flint Lockwood lives in the small town of Affenfels, where everything revolves around sardines. Together with his classmate Sam Sparks, who dreams of becoming a weather reporter later, Flint experiences many an adventure. Often their experiences have their origins in Flint’s crazy inventions, which don’t always work out the way Flint thought they would.

This Romantic Animated Film on Super RTL takes 100 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Humour: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Action-packed comedy: “Dirty Grandpa” starring Robert De Niro and Zac Efron (8:15 p.m. on Pro7)

Shortly before his wedding to the control-addicted Meredith, the uptight lawyer Jason Kelly drives with his grandfather Dick on a trip to Florida. To the horror of his spiteful grandson, the recently widowed veteran wants to celebrate vigorously, drink and let the sow out. The two men embark on a wild adventure in Daytona Beach that they will never forget.









This comedy by Dan Mazer starring Robert De Niro as Dick Kelly, Zac Efron as Jason Kelly, Zoey Deutch as Shadia, Aubrey Plaza as Lenore, Jason Mantzoukas as Tan Pam and Dermot Mulroney as David Kelly promises delicious humor, rousing action and terrifying suspense for 135 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Humour: ⭐

Exciting mystery thriller: “Anon” with Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried (22:00 on ZDFneo)

In the future, the world will be free of privacy and anonymity. Every memory is recorded and thus the citizen is condemned to a transparent being. In the middle of it all: Sal Frieland (Clive Owen), who earns his living as a detective and has to admit that the totalitarian surveillance regiment has at least reduced crime almost completely to zero. Suddenly, however, a brutal series of murders begins, as it has not existed for a long time. Friedland gets to the bottom of the matter and finally meets a mysterious young woman (Amanda Seyfried) during the investigation.

This mystery thriller by Andrew Niccol starring Clive Owen as Detective Sal Frieland, Amanda Seyfried as Mysterious Young Woman, Colm Feore as Detective Charles Gattis, Sonya Walger as Kristen, Mark O’Brien as Cyrus Frear and Rachel Roberts as Cassandra promises thrilling action, loving romance and exciting suspense for 90 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐⭐

Romantic action thriller: “Stolen” with Nicolas Cage and Danny Huston (22:25 on 3sat)

The purified bank robber Will has to pull off one last big coup together with his ex-girlfriend Riley in order to trigger his kidnapped daughter from the hands of an ex-gangster colleague.

This action thriller by Simon West starring Nicolas Cage as Will Montgomery, Danny Huston as Tim Harlend, Malin Akerman as Riley Jeffers, Josh Lucas as Vincent, Sami Gayle as Alison and Mark Valley as Fletcher promises thrilling action, loving romance and captivating suspense for 90 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Vampire Movie: “From Dusk Till Dawn” starring George Clooney and Harvey Keitel (10:30 p.m. on Pro7)

Two gangsters and their hostages get into an evil speltunk on their escape to Mexico. Their management as well as employees are without exception vampires with an insatiable thirst for blood.

Vampire film by Robert Rodriguez starring George Clooney as Seth Gecko, Harvey Keitel as Jacob Fuller, Quentin Tarantino as Richard Gecko, Juliette Lewis as Kate Fuller, Salma Hayek as Satanico Pandemonium and Ernest Liu as Scott Fuller promises 135 minutes of entertainment.

Action-packed thriller: “Training Day” starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke (10:45 p.m. on RTL2)

Jake is the new undercover cop at the L.A. Drug Department. The veteran Alonzo introduces the young policeman to his work. Soon Jake realizes that his colleague is corrupt and interprets the law in his own way in the fight against crime. Now Jake has to decide: Should he turn against Alonzo – or will he get involved in the deal with the underworld himself?.

This thriller by Antoine Fuqua starring Denzel Washington as Det. Alonzo Harris, Ethan Hawke as Jake Hoyt, Scott Glenn as Roger, Eva Mendes as Sara Harris, Tom Berenger as Stan Gursky and Dr. Dre as Paul promises thrilling action and captivating suspense for 140 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐

Action-packed thriller: “Commissioner Wallander” with Kenneth Branagh and Saskia Reeves (11:45 p.m. on ARD)

Together with his partner Vanja, Wallander has bought a cozy house by the sea. The moving boxes have not yet been unpacked, when his dog Jussi finds the buried remains of a woman’s corpse in the front garden. The Commissioner actually wanted to take more care of his private life, but the shocking incident immediately reawakes all his criminal instincts. He suspects the previous resident Jan Petrus, a shady pimp who abandons young drifters and forces them into prostitution.

This thriller by Toby Haynes starring Kenneth Branagh as Kurt Wallander, Saskia Reeves as Vanja Andersson, Sarah Smart as Anne-Britt Hoglund, Richard McCabe as Nyberg, Helen Carter as Elika Petrus and Matt Hickey as Jorgen Thorson promises thrilling action, loving romance and nerve-wracking suspense for 90 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Thriller: “Verso – The Dark Side” with Laurent Lucas and Carlos Leal (23:55 on 3sat)

The life of policeman Alex resembles a pile of shards. His marriage to Clara is over, his ex-wife has sole custody of their daughter Lou, who also causes Alex other worries: Lou drifts more and more into the drug milieu. His old friend and police colleague Victor is released from prison. Alex was partly responsible for Victor’s prison sentence and now fears that he wants to take revenge on him. Victor hires in a kebab fast food restaurant, which is used as a transshipment point for heroin.

This thriller by Xavier Ruiz with Laurent Lucas as Alex Decker, Carlos Leal as Victor Preiswerk, Arben Bajraktaraj as Besim, Nicole Max as Clara Decker, Chloé Coulloud as Lou Decker and Delfine Chaneac as Anja Lagrange promises 100 minutes of entertainment.

